Never Ever? Luke Bryan Didn’t Care For This Recent MN Newspaper Review

Were you lucky enough to go see Luke Bryan in concert on Saturday, October 14th at the Xcel Energy Center? I have friends who went to see Luke and said that he was really really good. However; Luke isn't getting any love from the Pioneer Press in the Twin Cities, and I think it hurt his feelings.

Get our free mobile app

WHERE DID LUKE GO WRONG?

Luke is known to be a fun, friendly performer, who makes sure that the audience knows he's there for THEM. You feel like a close friend when you go to a Luke Bryan show. I can't help but like Luke because his drummer happens to be a friend of mine from a long time ago that I met in Kentucky; so I guess I'm a little bit impartial. I probably wouldn't be able to write a review.

Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023 - Nashville, TN Getty Images/Jason Kempin / Staff loading...

COMMENTS ABOUT LUKES SHOW AT XCEL

The people I talked to said his show was not as wild as shows in the past, but chalked that up to him not feeling well, or maybe just the fact that he IS getting older. Maybe you just look silly carrying on like a young man? Luke is 47 now, and from what I heard he was really really good, his singing was great, and he did a fantastic job. Maybe he doesn't need to run around the stadium like a young stallion these days.

PIONEER PRESS ROSS RAIHALA - FAN OR NO?

The Pioneer Press review doesn't reflect that opinion though. Ross Raihala from the Pioneer Press attended the show, and has been to previous Luke Bryan shows, and commented in 2014 saying that Luke had 'an approachability and charm that manages to draw fans of both sexes.' In 2018 he said, 'Luke oozes with not just charisma, but approachable charisma.'

luke bryan 2022 tour dates Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

I'm not sure if the comments reflect his full reviews in the past of Luke Bryan's shows, but he certainly was disappointed with Saturday's show, basically saying that Luke 'phoned it in.' Ouch! That would hurt my feelings too. Perhaps Luke will take the review as constructive criticism? You can read the full review here.

Luke took the time to tweet back about the review, which seemed to hurt his feelings a bit. "Wow. I've never received one positive review from Y'alls publication since I've been to the Twin Cities area in my whole career. The trend continues. The sold out crowd had a great time."

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood