Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics.

Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park.

John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months ago after moving here from Fargo. They had attended Nerd Nites up there and wanted to bring it to our community.

Nerd Nite is an international organization that has been around for about 20 years.

Mielke says the topics each month span a wide range of interests.

It's all over the map, we have people talking about the Second Amendment and responsible gun ownership, and followed up by that somebody is going to talk about the oldest profession and whether to legalize it.

Thursday they have two topics, trauma and the brain, and also the benefits of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The event is free and runs from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Mielke says they have been averaging 30 to 40 people each month.