Need A Friend? Cocoa Needs A Home

Meet Coco!! This dog has been selected to receive a FREE initial training consult with Prodigy Pups Training Dog Training. A generous donor for Kira's Fund will cover the cost of this consult with the goal of keeping dogs and their adopters happy and content through professional training.

This sweet girl came to Tri-County due to her owner moving and being unable to bring her with. Coco is known to love her bones and other durable toys that keep her busy. Durable chew toys like Kongs and Nylabones are recommended. Her previous owner taught her sit, lay down, spin, speak, and high-five (both vocally and with sign language!).

Coco is a snuggle bug and loves sleeping in bed with her favorite person. She likes car rides and taking walks ~~ Seatbelts and sturdy harnesses are always advised out in public or in the car. This beautiful girl is known as a quieter dog, unless other dogs get her started! It is recommend that Coco does not go to a home with children or cats.

It is also recommended all resident dogs do a meet and greet with Coco. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when meeting new people or pets; ask a staff for detailed tips. Coco is house trained and would benefit from a consistent schedule to keep her on the right track after adoption.

She is kennel trained, and is known to be quiet once settled in ~~ Could Coco be your new best friend?! Coco currently weighs about 67 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

