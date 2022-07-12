Win Your Way Into Moondance Rock Weekend in Walker

Last year it was announced that Moondance Jam, as we have known it for 20+ years was going away. They sold the stage, made a big announcement and we all thought that was all she wrote.. but wait... there's more!

Moondance Rock Weekend was announced. Not quite the same as the Moondance Jam we have all come to know and love, but a Moondance on a smaller level. It's just two days (with a smaller welcome night) on a smaller stage. But still with the Moondance feel, and on the same grounds.

That weekend is coming up next weekend, July 22-23 with the welcome extra night on Thursday the 21st. Bands that night include A Rising Force, Revisiting Creedence, and Tommy DeCarlo- Singer of Boston. Headlining the other two nights are Daughtry on Friday night along with Collective Soul, and The Band that Fell to Earth (Bowie Tribute). Saturday headliner is Bret Michaels along with Candlebox and Odd Kingdom. Plus two other stages.

Win your way into the festival with a pair of 3 day passes including camping! Listen each morning this week for the code word to chat back to us using the Loon Mobile App, and you have a chance to win your way into the festival! We will be giving away a pair each day this week. Good luck!

If you would like to purchase half price tickets using the Value Connection, here's how you do that.

