Minnesota Drought Conditions Remain Relatively Unchanged
UNDATED -- New data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows little change in Minnesota's drought conditions over the last week.
Much of northern Minnesota remains in extreme drought while southern Minnesota is either in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions.
Benton, Sherburne, and the eastern half of Stearns County remain in severe drought despite some recent rainfall. Parts of far western Stearns County are now considered abnormally dry.
Nearly 59% of Minnesota remains in at least severe drought, nearly the same as last week.
A small swath of northwestern Minnesota is still considered exceptional drought status.
