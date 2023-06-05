Nearly 100 Year Old Sartell Bridge Ready to Reopen to Walkers

SARTELL (WJON News) -- On Friday Sartell residents will be able to do something they haven't been able to do in nearly 40 years, cross the old Sartell Bridge.

The city is holding a grand re-opening of the Sartell Pedestrian Bridge with a ribbon cutting and lighting ceremony at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Next year the bridge will turn 100 years old, but it hasn't been used since 1984 when the new bridge across the Mississippi River was built.

City Engineer April Ryan says they began the design work for the walking bridge two years ago and construction started last year.

In order to open the bridge we did some fencing replacements, we extended the bridge deck and added some lighting and that's about it.

Ryan says the bridge is part of a larger project that includes a new mile-long walking path along the rebuilt County Road 1 on the west side of the river.

She says the next phase is another new mile-long path on the east side of the river that will connect to Benton Drive.

Sartell residents are passionate and love the trail system the city has, and this is an iconic bridge, it's been here for a long time. It's got the three arches that people recognize. It also gets people on the bridge and close to the water.

The bridge has a couple of spots for people who want to fish off the bridge.

The city does ask bicyclists to walk their bikes across the bridge.

It features two different lighting systems one will light up the path and the other will light the bridge itself in a variety of colors for different holidays and occasions.

The Sartell Pedestrian Bridge will also be a gateway to the former Verso Paper mill property once the city completes the purchase of that land and development happens.

The City received a $500,000 DNR grant for the construction of the trail along County Road One and bridge improvements. The City has also been awarded a $179,800 Carbon Reduction Program Grant for the design of the future trail system on the east side of the river.

