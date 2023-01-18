Nautical Bowls Opening in Downtown St. Cloud on Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new food option is opening in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday.

Nautical Bowls is at 305 5th Avenue South.

Co-owner Dan Wagner says it is a family operation with his parents, his two brothers Brent and Adam, and their wives.

He describes their menu items as healthy food options for on-the-go.

It's just a really well-rounded diverse product, it can be used as a meal or as a snack. All of our ingredients are organic, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars, and plant-based.

Wagner says they wanted to be in downtown for their first location in the community.

Our goal is to bring two different locations into this market. We wanted to put something down by the campus with the foot traffic there.

Wagner says the plan is to open a second location in the next six months in Waite Park.

Dan Wagner says he grew up with the company's founder who is originally from the St. Cloud area.

Nautical Bowls grand opening is at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Their regular winter hours will be from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. They'll have extended hours during the summer.