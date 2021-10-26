Nature Illuminated Returns to Minnesota Zoo This Year
Last year when we all needed to get out and see some cool things Nature Illuminated was created at the Minnesota Zoo. This was a drive-through experience because of COVID protocols. This year the zoo is bringing back the attraction, but there will also be a walking experience included.
The Minnesota Zoo, which is located in Apple Valley, has this description on its website:
Back by popular demand, Nature Illuminated is a magical narrated journey through brilliant, oversized lit displays of your favorite animals. Join us for the return of this light spectacular of the wildest kind. Reserve your tickets now for the driving tour or our new walking experience!
They also say that they are looking for ways to continue connecting people, animals and nature and find ways to save wildlife. So, this is also a tribute to that idea.
You can choose which experience you would like either walking or driving, and the prices change depending on which one you choose. There is also a discount if you are a member.
The driving tour runs December 2 through January 2 and runs $35 to $60 per vehicle. Members will save $15 on their admission. The walking tour runs January 6th through the 16th and is $14-$20 per person. Members will save $2 on their admission cost. The walking tour will include some refreshments along the trail. You can learn more about each tour on the zoo's website.
A good thing to know is that you must purchase tickets in advance for both types of tours. There will be no tickets sold on site at the zoo.
