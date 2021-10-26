What? Pop-Tarts Aren’t Healthy? A Woman Sues Kellogg’s

CAN INDIVIDUALS EVER WIN AGAINST BIG COMPANIES LIKE KELLOGS?

When I saw the story recently that a woman is suing Kellog's over misleading the public about the number of strawberries that are in Strawberry Pop-Tarts, I thought to myself, "Kelly, you really missed your opportunity to become a wealthy woman." Do I really care if the strawberry flavored treat has other fruit mixed in? Well...I WAS shocked when I read the label and discovered that there were really no strawberries in them. I remember being a bit disappointed because they weren't really strawberry, but I never really thought there was something I could do about it. I was just disappointed that Pop-Tarts weren't really good for my kids.

5 MILLION DOLLAR LAWSUIT

According to the New York Post, A woman is suing Kellog's for 5 million dollars, claiming that the other fruits in the tarts do not have the same nutritional benefits as strawberries. I think she's probably right on the money; but, will anyone say that she should get 5 million dollars for being the only one in the world who was duped by Kellog's? If they pay her, what about the rest of us that have been tricked into eating the delicious sugary treats for breakfast?

SHOULD WE BE DOING SOMETHING ABOUT IT?

Same thing with Cereal. Do we really think that Reese's Cereal tastes like real chocolate and peanut butter? Does it? Does Trix really taste like real fruit flavors? Do Apple Jacks really taste like Apples and Cinnamon? I think they all taste like delicious sugar variations, with a hint of fruit flavor. The difference might be in the wording, and that's what you have to look for.

So I guess we will have to wait and see if Elizabeth Russet from New York, becomes wealthy overnight, and then figure out which product we can target for ourselves. Is she wrong for suing? How long have we let companies do this to us? Maybe this will change things for the better.

