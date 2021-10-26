The Waters Church in Sartell will be holding their 11th annual Walk Through Christmas, COVID edition, this year with a special Grinch theme.

The event is free for the family. The interactive Christmas walk will take you deep into the woods of Waters Church. Guests can check out various Christmas activities along the path while spending quality time together.

Get our free mobile app

Typically they've featured Christmas carols and holiday stories told by a nativity set. In years past the event has attracted hundreds of people from around the community.

That's why you'll want to make sure you sign up and reserve your spot early because they will go fast. It's the perfect event to help you get into the holiday spirit.

The interactive Walk Through Christmas is in the organization phase. If you'd like to help volunteer in any capacity, contact Pastor Jeff with questions. November 7 is slated as a workday to prepare for the event which normally kicks off at the beginning of December.

Tickets are not available yet. But, soon you'll be able to reserve your spot online for the date you'd like to attend and select the time slot of your choosing. You'll need to also select the number of tickets you'll need. If you provide your email address, you'll also get a confirmation and reminder of your reservation.

You can check out a sneak peek of what to expect from the event by clicking the video we captured in 2012, below. The Waters Church is located at 1227 Pine Cone Road North.

10 Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Minnesota Landmarks

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures