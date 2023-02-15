National Guard Helping Stranded Motorists in NW Minnesota

MOORHEAD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota National Guard is providing emergency help up in northwestern Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Gaurd to help stranded motorists in Clay County after heavy snow and strong winds created blizzard conditions across western and northwestern Minnesota.

Interstate 94 between Fergus Falls and Moorhead and other state highways near Crookston have closed due to white out conditions.

The guard was activated Tuesday night and will continue to provide assistance throughout the day Wednesday.

For the latest road conditions check out MnDOT's 511mn.org website.

