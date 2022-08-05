NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired.

Kyle Busch, his wife Samantha, and their son Brexton (7) were at the mall riding rollercoasters celebrating a go-kart racing win for Brexton in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Samantha had been posting clips on her Instgram story throughout the day of Kyle and Brexton enjoying the rides at Nickelodeon Universe. Samantha posted this update yesterday evening:

Video footage popped up on Twitter as well of shoppers rushing out of Nickelodeon Universe, and the mall itself:

Luckily no one was hurt during the whole incident. Police are still searching for two young adult suspects, and no arrests had been made since Thursday night.

