MUST SEE: Photos Of Free ‘Walk Through Christmas’ Event

The Waters Church in Sartell is hosting their 11th annual Walk Through Christmas, COVID edition this year with a special Grinch theme.

The event is currently underway now through December 5. It's an interactive Christmas walk that will take you deep into the woods of Waters Church. Guests can watch as actors tell the story of the Grinch. You'll also be able to get free cookies and cocoa at the Whoville bakery!

You can't get your tickets ahead of time anymore because those tickets are sold out. However, you can show up and attend as a walk-on. The event is free and open to everyone.

In addition to the interactive Walkthrough Christmas, you can also snuggle up by an outdoor fire, check out a movie inside the church, or grab food from Lily's Wings & Things mobile restaurant bus that'll be on site.

There are several opportunities for you to take photos with your family, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, and more.

Check out photos from their opening night below! The Waters Church is located at 1227 Pine Cone Road North.