Must-See! Guide To Local Central MN Light Displays

If you're looking for a good holiday light display, look no further! You've definitely come to the right place. Check out all of the local holiday and Christmas displays in our area. If you know of a light display that's not on this list, let us know about it. Fill out the form below. And, keep coming back. We'll keep updating this list all season long!

Get our free mobile app

ALBANY

36252 245th Ave.

BECKER

13982 Industrial Ave. (Northern Lights Display)

10221 18th Ave.

COLD SPRING



22249 Patch Lake Rd.

14799 Patch Lake Circle

627 Main St.

600 4th St. N

1304 5th Ave. N.

103 2nd St. N.

307 2nd St. N.

105 12th Ave. N.

205 16th Ave. S.

310 9th Ave. S.

817 1st St. S.

804 1st St. S.

22326 Cty Rd. 2

20854 Bolfing Rd.

FREEPORT

42757 Woodview Rd. (Stop N Listen display)

OPOLE

Co. Rd. 17 and 115th

SARTELL

1989 Riverside Ave N., Sartell

850 19th St. S. (Country Lights Festival)

SAUK RAPIDS

38 & 42 5th Ave. S.

1101 10th Ave. N.

212 Summit Ave S.

ST. AUGUSTA

2190 246th St.

ST. CLOUD

1021 30th Ave N. St. Cloud

1112 23rd Avenue North, St. Cloud

2190 246th Street, St. Cloud/St. Augusta

ST. JOSEPH

Ironwood Drive

Mansion on the Market in St. Cloud Looks Like a Hallmark Movie Set

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned