NEW EDIBLES ARE ON THE WAY

Medical marijuana is currently available in Minnesota in the form of pills, which I’ve heard, can be too expensive for many to purchase, as well as vapor oils, powdered mixtures, topicals that absorb into your skin, as well as lozenges. There are many people that cannot tolerate the current forms that are available, so the Minnesota Department of Health said that it plans on approving edibles including gummies and chews infused with cannabis to help those patients find an option that will work for them.

QUALIFYING CONDITIONS

Currently, there are 17 conditions that qualify to use medical marijuana. A patient must have at least one of the conditions in order to use the products. The current qualifying conditions include:

Cancer

Glaucoma

HIV/AIDS

Tourette syndrome

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease

Seizures

Muscle spasms

Terminal Illness

Intractable Pain

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Autism Spectrum disorder

Obstructive sleep apnea

Chronic pain

Sickle cell disease

Chronic motor or vocal tic disorder

WHAT ABOUT ANXIETY DISORDERS?

Recently, anxiety disorders had been looked at as possibly being added to the line-up, but after further studies and talking with medical professionals, it was decided that Anxiety disorders would NOT be added to the list, as it could not be determined that it was beneficial.

For those that have already been approved for the program, you have to re-enroll yearly after meeting with your health care provider, who will determine if you still qualify for the program.

