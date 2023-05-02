Musical Acts Announced for St. Cloud’s Liberty Block Party

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The line-up has been officially announced for the 35th annual Liberty Block Party in St. Cloud.

The opening act will be the Cowsills who will be making their debut appearance at the event.

The headliner is Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits who has been in town twice before.

Liberty Bank Minnesota President and CEO Mark Bragelman says they went with the 1960s theme based on customer feedback who attend the event regularly. He says besides the hundreds of local people who attend the free concert each year, they also have groups from North Dakota, Iowa, and Wyoming who have been making the trip to St. Cloud annually.

Get our free mobile app

The 35th annual Liberty Block Party is at Whitney Park on Friday, June 23rd as part of Granite City Days.

READ RELATED ARTICLES