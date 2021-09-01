The 2021 edition of the annual summer music festival comes to an end tonight at Saint Cloud's Eastman Park at Lake George.

After missing the Wednesday night in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, this summer's weekly celebration has been a blessing of normalcy, neighbors, and music.

The music series, sponsored by the Saint Cloud Rotary Club, will be celebrated it's 10th season this summer.

Tonight's Music Lineup

Harper's Chord (Starts at 5 pm)

(Starts at 5 pm) The Johnny Holm Band (6:30-9 pm)

Thirsty for a cold adult beverage. They've got you covered at the Eastman Tavern beer garden. Tonight they'll be offering Coors Light, along with a collection of craft beers, wine, and snacks.

Live music, fresh BBQ, and a cold beer might not be enough to keep your little ones entertained -- but they will love the Little George Town area at the park this evening. The area features arts, crafts, and physical activities -- free and fully staffed by volunteers.

The fun runs from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm tonight. Next Wednesday we could be scraping our windshields.

