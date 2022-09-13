Movie Premiere in Downtown St. Cloud on Friday Night

ST. CLOUD -- A movie that was made right here in central Minnesota will be making its world premiere this Friday night in downtown St. Cloud.

Pale Horse Studio's "Waking Night" was written and Directed by Matthew Luczak. He describes the movie as a physiological thriller.

He says from the actors to the people behind the scenes there were a lot of local people involved.

All of the actors and all of the talent we used are from the area, so if you are from around here you'll see some familiar faces.

Luczak says you're also going to see some recognizable scenery.

Everything was shot in St. Cloud. We did do a little bit in Little Falls too at a house there, but there are definitely icons of the area that make their way into the film.

The world premiere of Waking Night will be followed by a panel discussion with the creative team and cast.

The cost to attend the red carpet-style event is $25, and attendees are encouraged to wear formal attire.

Get our free mobile app

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud.

Luczak says after its premiere, he plans to take the movie to some local film festivals as well as make the movie available for viewing online.