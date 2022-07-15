Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County

PRINCETON -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 south of Princeton.

Fifty-one-year-old Erech Gallantin of Milaca was going south when his bike collided with a car trying to cross the highway. Gallantin was taken to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Nwabisa Hlangu of Milaca, was not hurt.