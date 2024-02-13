Motley Crue Comes Back to the Great Minnesota Get-Together

The lineup for the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair continues to grow - and for the good too, as Motley Crue has just been announced as a performer for this year's fair.

Motley Crue has been on tour all over the place for the past few years. Going on the "Stadium Tour" with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, then doing an extended version as a world co-headlining tour with just Def Leppard, and now it's been announced that they will be back in the states making a few stops, one of which will be at the Minnesota State Fair.

Motley Crue consists of original members Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and in place of Mick Mars, who is unable to tour, John 5. Mick has stated that he is still in the band, he's just not touring with them right now. When the are back in LA and have shows, he will still perform as long as he can.

Motley Crue has been together for 43 years. This sounds crazy, but it's true.

Tickets for the State Fair show go on sale this Friday, February 16th at 10am. There are a few levels for pricing. The show is set for Thursday, August 29th. I kind of don't like that it's a Thursday, but hey - good excuse to take that Friday off!

Get your tickets early, they will probably sell out, so get ready right away on Friday for the first chance at the best seats.

