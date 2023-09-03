Most 90 Degree Days in St. Cloud Since 1988

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The temperature has made it into the 90s Sunday.

The official temperature at the St. Cloud Regional Airport hit 90 as of 1:00 p.m. The official high for the day was 96 degrees, which ties the record for the date.

That makes this the 21st day in the 90s so far this year.

May - 1

June - 8

July - 7

August - 4

September - 1

The last time we had a 90 degree day in September was in 2018 when there were two days.

We've surpassed the 20 days in the 90s that we had just two years ago in 2021.

This also makes the summer of 2023 the most days we've had in the 90s since the hot dry year of 1988 when we had 33 days in the 90s.

We average just over 11 days in the 90s each year.

We are expected to possibly hit the 90s a couple more times during this heatwave on Monday and again on Tuesday, so we could be adding to our total.

Much of central Minnesota is in a Heat Watch until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

However, in order to get into the Top 10 for most days in the 90s we have to get up to 25 days.

Most 90-degree days in St. Cloud

1). 1936 - 36

2). 1900 - 34

3). 1988 - 33

4). 1931 - 31

5). 1910 - 29

6). 1933 - 28

6). 1934 - 28

8). 1937 - 26

9). 1901 - 25

9). 1930 - 25

