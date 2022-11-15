Morrison County Sheriff Completes Offender Check

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the annual Predatory Offender Registration verification check.

With cooperation from the Pierz, Royalton, and Motley police departments, Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputies verified the address of 59 predatory offenders living in the county.

24 individuals were Level 1 offenders.

6 were Level 2.

4 were Level 3.

25 individuals were not given a level. Minnesota began registering predatory offenders in 1991 and did not assign a level until 1997.

In addition, 41 predatory offenders were verified by the Little Falls Police Department.

Four individuals failed the check:

46-year-old James Michael Juetten.

40-year-old Dustin Gene Ayres.

54-year-old Wesley David Pagel.

39-year-old Christopher James Collins.

Those individuals were charged with felony-level failure to register a current address.