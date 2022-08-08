Morrison County Investigating Burglary Near Hillman

HILLMAN -- Authorities in Morrison County are asking for your help in a recent burglary.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says sometime between Wednesday and Saturday the suspect(s) broke into a garage on Skyview Road, about five miles north of Hillman.

Larsen says several items were stolen including a 1980's Mustang OMC Skid Steer, three 250-foot rolls of wire, a Cobalt Table Saw, an 80-gallon air compressor and several tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.

