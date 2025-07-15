Town Ball games

MOORHEAD BREWERS 10 HIBBING MINORS 4

The Brewers defeated their foe the Minors, they out hit them fifteen to four, including three doubles. Zach Lamont threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Glienke threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts. Brayden Hoard threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mike Peschel went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Leininger went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Anthony Villanueva went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Andy Young went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Glienke had a RBI and Adam Leininger went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Dustin Mertz went 1-for-3 with a walk and Marcus Wohl went 1-for-1 he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kaleb Binstock went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Andrew Penney went 1-for-2.

For Hibbing Beau Barry threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Cole Mammenga threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Caleb Gunderson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Griffin Dosan, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Dakota Kruse went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI and two walks. Dylan Headley and John Wengenworth both went 1-for-3, Ethan Ambuehl and Caleb Gunderson both scored a run.

BEMIDJI BUCKS 12 MOORHEAD BREWERS 2

The Bucks defeated their regional rivals the Brewers, they out hit them ten to two. Dan Clusiau threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs five walks and he had two strikeouts and Heaton Brodina threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ty Lundeen went 3-for-4 for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Ethan Biehn went 2-for-3 for five RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs and W. Zellmann had a RBI. Steve Koscielniak went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored three runs and Heaton Brodina went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Cam Justice went 2-for-2, Beau Brodina went 1-for-2 with a walk and Zak Justina had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Brewers Kyle Voltin threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Kaleb Binstock gave up two hits, five runs and four walks. Jordan Leininger threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Anthony Villanueva threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Kaleb Binstock, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Jordan Leininger went1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson had a stolen base and had a walk, Anthony Villanueva, Jackson Glienke and C. Clemenson all had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 5 SABIN METS 0

The Mudcats defeated their rivals the Mets, they out hit them twelve to five, including two home runs and they were aided by five walks. Dylan Inniger threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw one inning, he had a strikeout and Gavin Gast threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout.

The offense was led by Wyatt Tweet went 3-for-5 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Gavin Gast went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Tom Horan went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and a walk and Carter Heinsch went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Nowacki went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-for-5. Isaac Howe went 1-for-5 and Brett Letness went 1-for-4.

For Sabin Adam Brewers threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. David Benson threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Easton Rerick, Dan Lyons and Brady Meyer all went 1-for-4. Victor Cyr went 1-for-4 with a walk, David Benson went 1-for-3 with a walk. Tharemy Hopkins had a walk and David Benson went 1-for-3 with a walk. Chris Thompson had two walks and Jon Benson was hit by a pitch.

SOBIESKI SKIS 10 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 0

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, they out hit them seven to three, including three home runs, two doubles and he they were aided by five walks. Dusty Parker threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Beau Thoma went 1-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Fillippi went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Jake Kapphahn went 2-for-2 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Collin Kray went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Thoma and Hunter Filippi both had a RBI, a walk and each each scored a run. Owen Bode had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For Upsala Hunter Moore threw one inning, he gave up five hits, nine runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Bryce Binek threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Zach Johnson went 2-for-2, Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-2 and Justin Cichon had a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 13 NLS TWINS 7

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Twins, they each collected fourteen hits. Grant Paffrath threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, seven runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Brayden Skindelien threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chi Schneider went 2-for-3 with two home runs for five RBIs and two walks. Bennet Schultz went 2-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, one walk and he scored two runs. Josh Beier went 2-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Nate Meyer went 3-for-5 for three RBIs. Shane Rademacher had a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Brayden Skindelien went 4-for-6 with three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Luke Knudsen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored four runs and Grant Paffrath went 2-for-4 with a walk.

For the Twins Hunter Magnuson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Sam Etterman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks. Ben Kulset threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jordan Ellingson went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Mike Danielson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and two walks. Sam Etterman went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-3. Rylan Shimek went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Jett Salonek had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Josh Soine scored a run.