Monticello Business To Host Local Heroes Days This Weekend

Monticello RV Center is hosting its first-ever Local Heroes Days this weekend at their business on Chelsea Road West in Monticello Thursday, Friday and Saturday August 19-21.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The event will honor law enforcement, fire fighters, first responders, veterans, armed forces, educators and medical personnel and will feature over $15,000 in prizes for local heroes. There will also be prizes to be won by the general public.

In addition, the free-to-the-public event will feature free food and beverages including hamburgers, brats, chips sweet corn and beverages. An opportunity for kids to have one-on-one interaction with local heroes and emergency/medical/military vehicles for people to check out and climb inside of will also be available.

The event is billed as a non-sales event, as the Monticello RV Center will not be open for business during these days.

The front lot of the RV Center will be cleared of campers and replaced with "heroes" vehicles for the public to view. Inside the dealership, heroes groups will have information regarding their organizations.

Among the vehicles and attractions set to be on hand include the Life Link III helicopter, a tractor trailer featuring a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, a 'seat belt convincer' and many more. The full schedule of events can be found at the link at the bottom of this page.

"This is a great opportunity for our community to show support for our local heroes," Monticello RV Center owner Scott Kunz said in a press release. "These people all work beyond their pay grade, and we are grateful to have the venue to host and honor these local heroes at a community event of this nature."

Anyone with an old "heroes" vehicle that they would like to display at the event can contact Scott Kunz at 763-567-0673 or via the website LocalHeroesDays.com.