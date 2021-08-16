Seeing a Concert in Minnesota? Get Your Vaccine or Neg COVID Test

You probably could have guessed that this was going to happen. Beginning in October, AEG and LIVE NATION will require a vaccine or negative test to attend concerts presented by either of the two companies.

This includes SO many of the shows coming to Minnesota. It doesn't matter what venue it will be at. Whether it's the Xcel Energy Center, US Bank Stadium, Target Center or Target Field, if it's presented by either AEG or Live Nation, you will need proof of the Covid Vaccine earlier than 14 days prior to the event or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

Originally they said that they were going to let the venues decide what they were going to do as far as a mandate goes, but last week they made the announcement that the mandate would be going into effect in October. October 1 for AEG and October 4 for Live Nation.

This mandate is coming around as we have seen the success of LALAPALOOZA in Chicago a couple of weeks ago. It did not turn into a "super spreader" and it is being credited to the fact that they required a COVID vaccine or negative test within 72 hours of the event. Apparently there were only 200 cases linked to the event with over 380,000 in attendance. They are calling that a win.

There are a few places where mandates are not allowed, bu that isn't the case here in Minnesota.

According to KARE 11, AEG COO Jay Marciano made a statement that they realize there will be some initial pushback, but they are confident that this is the right move for their employees, fans and performers.

