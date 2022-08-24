Molitor’s Haunted Acres Announces Opening Date

Are you ready for a fright? Molitor's Haunted Acres has announced its opening date for 2022!

The popular Sauk Rapids spooktacular is set to open on Friday, September 30th. The Haunted Acres feature a scary walk through the woods and haunted houses and of course food and drinks at Molitor's Bar and Grill!

Tickets for the first two weekends cost $27 in advance or $29 at the door. The next weekend prices rise to $29/31 and from the 21st-29th they are $31/$33. A fast pass option is also available for an additional cost.

Molitor's Haunted Acres' website says the haunt features 'dark places and questionable scenes' and is not recommended for kids under 10 years old.

Molitor's:

Some of our staff have been here scaring with us since our ground-breaking debut back in October 1998. We’ve been around for more than 2 decades and are so proud to have three generations involved with the preparation. For us, it never stops. We are thinking about Halloween all year long. Our love and passion for October goes into everything we do.

The walkthrough experience lasts between 45-60 minutes.