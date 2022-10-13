Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 24th year in Sauk Rapids.

The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th.

Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the haunted acres have lasted almost a quarter century.

You really have to love it, you have to be devoted to it, and you have to love the season of it because there's a lot that gets put into this show. What really encourages us are all the people who return, the people that are planning their October and they make this tradition, something they always do. That really sets us up with a lot of energy to entertain.

Molitor says over the last 24 years, she’s gathered quite a few memories.

People come out laughing so hard - they have tears in their eyes over somebody that got scared, sitting by the fire and having popcorn and hot chocolate. Just time spent on an outing and having a good time with it. That just warms my heart because it is a lot to get involved in. So you'd like to see people having a good time.

If you go:

Molitor’s Haunted Acres – Sauk Rapids

Tickets are available online – click here.

Gates open at 6:30 pm and close at 11:00 pm - rain, shine, or snow.

4 people are the recommended group size for the best walk-through experience.

Ages 12 and up are recommended.

Concessions are available onsite.

On average, the walk-through takes 45 to 60 minutes, unless you get lost. Then, it could take all night!

Molitor’s Haunted Acres is located at 3571 5th Avenue Southeast in Sauk Rapids.