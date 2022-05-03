MN Senate Says ‘No’ to Flag Redesign

ST. PAUL -- The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate over Democrats' objections is saying "no" to a special commission that would recommend a new design for the state flag.

New Brighton Democrat Mary Kunesh says perhaps it's now time to consider updating Minnesota's flag, not only so students can better understand and draw it...

..."and also that it does not include images that others and culturally-significant groups might find disrespectful."

Some say one part of the current state flag -- the image of an Indian on horseback riding into the sunset -- is an attempt to erase part of the state's heritage rather than honor it.

Republicans have had little comment on the proposal. But it's in the House bill, so expect further discussion in conference committee negotiations.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.