MN National Guard: Soldiers Back in Kuwait from Afghanistan

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota National Guard has released its first official statement since several hundred of its soldiers completed its mission in Afghanistan.

More than 1,000 soldiers from Task Force 1-194, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division deployed in March of this year to Kuwait.

The task force includes soldiers from units in Brainerd, Camp Ripley, Sauk Centre, St. Cloud, east St. Paul, Detroit Lakes, Crookston, and Cottage Grove.

They say less than two weeks ago, more than 400 soldiers from that unit rapidly deployed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Their mission was to provide perimeter security at the airport. In addition, 1-194 soldiers provided humanitarian assistance to U.S. citizens, special immigrant visa holders, and their families.

On August 30th, Minnesota National Guard leadership received notification that all 1-194 soldiers supporting the efforts in Afghanistan had safely returned to Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

The soldiers are expected to return to Minnesota in the winter of 2021.

