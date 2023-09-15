Camp Ripley to Host 2023 Open House Sunday

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You have a chance to get an up-close look at Camp Ripley and the Minnesota National Guard on Sunday.

The 2023 Open House starts at 10:00 a.m. and will culminate with a parade of military vehicles at 2:00 p.m.

Members of the community and families will have a chance to interact with employees and service members, get Humvee rides, and see the various artillery the National Guard uses.

Several military vehicles will be on display including the M1 Abrams Tank and Guard helicopters.

There will be food and drink vendors, live music, and a classic car show too.

