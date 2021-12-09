MN Man Charged With Too Many Turtles, Oh, And Lots Of Drugs

This story is from a couple of years ago but after running across it in my files, it made me laugh again. I had no idea you were only allowed to possess only a couple of snapping turtles.

Joshua Moltzan of Detroit Lakes was recently sentenced in Becker County Court on a 1st degree controlled substance crime. According to court records, he sold some meth, marijuana and butane oil to an undercover informant on June 19th of last year.

Six days later his home was raided and officers found 48 grams of meth, over 4 grams of heroin, 3.6 grams of cocaine, fentanyl patches, pot plants, a large amount of cash, numerous firearms, ammunition and a digital scale.

Get our free mobile app

This past October, Moltzan was sentenced to 65 months in the good ol' St Cloud Graybar Hotel, which was stayed for 30 years. He was ordered to serve 25 days in jail and credited with as much for time served. He was also fined $1000 and $1645 in court fees.

I think this guy got off pretty lucky. I guess it's all how you look at it. He may have lost his meth, pot and cash, oh, and probably they took most of his snapping turtles. But, if he behaves himself in the future, he has his freedom.

Hopefully, he learned his lesson and will stay away from hard drugs and quit hoarding all the damn snapping turtles.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.