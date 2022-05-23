MN Legislature Misses Deadline to Pass Tax Cuts and Budget Bills

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota lawmakers missed their midnight deadline to pass agreed-on tax cuts, because of continuing disagreement over spending for health-and-human services, education and public safety.

Governor Tim Walz says he'll call a special session, but Senate Republicans are resistant.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says the midnight deadline has come and gone, and although they're happy to continue discussions...

"We're not interested in a special session. For goodness' sakes, get your work done on time!"

Governor Walz responds:

"You don't get the ball to the one-yard line and go home. You finish the job that Minnesotans expect us to do."

The Governor's Office says Walz will meet with legislative leaders later this morning (Mon, time TBD) with the goal of laying out parameters for a special session. It's not clear how soon it might happen.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.