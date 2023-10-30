MN Has The Right Stuff In 2024

The New Kids on the Block announced they will be going on tour in 2024 and Minnesota is on the list of dates. The Magic Summer Tour will kick off on June 14th in Ohio and wrap up on August 25th in Indiana.

It will make a stop at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Prior Lake, MN on June 23rd. The 1990s-themed tour will also feature Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff (sorry, no Fresh Prince at this time).

Official fan club tickets go on sale on Wednesday, November 1st, and general ticket sales will start on Friday, November 3rd via Live Nation.

