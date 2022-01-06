Not Vaccinated? You May Not Be Welcome Inside These MN Breweries

At least three breweries around Minnesota are have updated their COVID-19 protocols to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Wednesday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul announced a reimposing of mask mandates within city limits as an effort to quell the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Beginning Thursday, January 6 at 5:00pm, masks will be required within businesses and public places including U.S. Bank Stadium.

Some businesses, however, including a growing list of breweries have enacted their own COVID-19 protocols, including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. At least three breweries in Minneapolis or St. Paul may turn away visitors who do not comply. They are:

Modist Brewing Co. -- Minneapolis

On Wednesday, January 5 Modist Brewing Company took to social media to share an update to their COVID-19 protocols. "As humans attempting to navigate this thing that all humans are currently enduring, we've updated our COVID-19/vaccination policies with the goal of keeping humans healthy and safe while visiting our taproom.⁠" All guests 18+ are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered by a provider within 72 hours of visiting.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative -- Minneapolis

Fair State Brewing was the first to update their COVID-19 protocols, announcing on December 3rd that they would require proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered by a provider within 72 hours of visiting the taproom. Unvaccinated guests or those who prefer not to gather indoors may drink on the patio outdoors without proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Dual Citizen Brewing -- St. Paul

Just days after Fair State's announcement, Dual Citizen Brewing followed suit with a similar COVID-19 protocol update of their own. All guests must show a bartender their proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result from a third-party testing provider. All staff will also be wearing masks when on duty, and unvaccinated employees will be required to provide negative test results on Mondays and Thursdays.

We'll keep this list updated as we learn of more breweries around Minnesota updating their COVID-19 protocols to include proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

