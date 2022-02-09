MN Bill Targeting Worker Injuries at Amazon Warehouses

ST. PAUL -- A bill aiming to reduce injuries at Amazon warehouses in Minnesota is moving forward at the state legislature after clearing its first committee Tuesday in the Democrat-controlled House.

Irene Tung with the National Employment Law Project told lawmakers:

"In 2020, the Shakopee Amazon Fulfillment Center had a higher injury rate than any (other) industry in all of Minnesota. These injuries are almost all severe muscle-strain injuries caused by rapid, repetitive motions without sufficient recovery time, and are completely preventable."

Amazon contends it's made significant progress in reducing recordable work injury rates -- a 25 percent drop between 2019 and 2020, with the rate of serious injuries dropping 20 percent.

