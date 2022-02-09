Governor Walz Authorizes Help for Counties Hit by Winter T-Storm

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz is authorizing emergency assistance for several Minnesota counties impacted during a severe thunderstorm last December.

On December 15th, Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, and Wabasha counties were hit by a severe thunderstorm that generated tornadoes, damaging winds, rain, sleet, ice, and snow.

The storms caused extensive damage to public infrastructure across all eight counties, including downed electric transmission and distribution lines--causing the loss of power to roughly 25,000 Minnesotans.

The state will cover 75-percent of the eligible costs from the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, with local governments covering the remaining 25-percent.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.