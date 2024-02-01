Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a record high tying temperature on Monday and a record high shattering temperature on Wednesday to wrap up the month of January, what can Minnesotans expect weather wise for February?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its outlook for the month.

They say the trend for temperatures well above normal will continue as the Super El Nino continues to have its hold on the Upper Midwest.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The Weather Channel is calling for highs in St. Cloud to be in the 40s through the first week of the month with mid 30s February 9th through the 12th. By about Valentine's Day we may return back to normal with high temperatures in the 20s again.

The average high temperatures in St. Cloud to start February are about 21 degrees. By Valentine's Day its 23 degrees, so we could be closer to normal by then. By the end of February our average high is already back up to 30 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center is calling for about average amounts of precipitation in Minnesota in February.

Right now the Weather Channel says the only good chance we have for precipitation is February 8th and 9th in St. Cloud.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

St. Cloud averages 7.6 inches of snow in February. St. Cloud averages about .75 of an inch of precipitation in the month.

St. Cloud has only had 9.1 inches of snow so far this season. We're 16.6 inches of snow below normal for this point in the season.

As of right now we are having our second least amount of snow on record in St. Cloud, however there is still time to add to our snow total this season.

READ RELATED ARTICLES