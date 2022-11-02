Minnesota’s ‘Smaller’ Powerball Winners so far in 2022

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is another Powerball drawing Wednesday with an estimated $1.2 billion jackpot on the line.

Minnesota is overdue for a jackpot winner, the last time someone from Minnesota won the Powerball jackpot was nine years ago in 2013.

However, Minnesota State Lottery officials say we have had a number of smaller lucky lottery winners so far this year. They say there have been two $1 million Powerball tickets sold in the state in 2022 - both in Duluth, there have also been two $150,000 winners, one $100,000 winner, and 33 tickets that each won $50,000 - including six $50K winners in the last drawing on Monday night.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.