Minnesota’s Most Exciting Summer Night Watch Is About To Happen

SUMMERTIME SKIES

There is something amazing about laying out on a blanket in the middle of a Minnesota summer, out in the yard, just staring up at the amazing nighttime sky and viewing the beauty of the stars, the moon, the galaxies, The Milky Way, and if you're lucky, seeing a shooting star.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER PEAK TIMES

Well, we are in luck, because right now, through August 13th, we will be able to enjoy the beauty of the Perseid Meteor shower, which is expected to be at its peak between August 11th and 12th.

SEE THE MOST METEORS

The Perseid Meteor Shower is already underway, and will continue through the month of September; but for those who want to see the MOST amount of meteors in a single night, there might be between 100-250 meteor showers at the peak of Perseid.

The best time to view the Perseid Meteor Shower is in the early pre-dawn hours, but if you know you'll never get up that early, it IS possible to see some as early as 10 pm.

According to NASA, many people expect to see 100 or more meteor showers in a given night, but it's usually much less than that. In Minnesota, you can expect to see about 45 in Minnesota between 3:30 and 4:30 am. To me, that still sounds like a lot!

To make sure you can see the meteor showers, you really need to be out in the country, and it needs to ve a nice, clear evening sky. Don't expect to see anything if you live in the suburbs of St. Cloud. You really only get that feeling of awe by visiting a farm in the country, far away from city lights. If you are watching from city suburbs, you'll probably see more like 8-9.

So call all your friends that live in the country. IF you own a farm, have your own little Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing party for your friends and family; and don't forget to take pictures.

