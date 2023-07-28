Last year's theme was based on horror movies at Stoney Brook Farms in Foley. This year, the kids are going to lose their minds.

THIS YEARS THEME - DINOSAURS!

This year's maze is going to be A-Mazing! (sorry... I just had to). The maze is covering 35 acres and has over 11 miles of maze. There are two paths this year, one more difficult than the other.

Make sure that your phone is fully charged, as this year, there will be a QR code that you can scan to watch yourself interactively go through the maze on your phone. Fun!

Stoney Brook Farm has revealed this year's maze and the kids are going to go bonkers. It's a Dinosaur theme and will be opening from September 16th through October 29th, 2023.

Stoney Brook Farm will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am until 6 pm, and will also be open MEA weekend Thursday, October 19th, and Friday, October 20th, 2023.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Flashlight Night will be taking place on Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Fat Tire & Mountain Bike Ride will be taking place on Saturday, October 14th, from 5 pm to dark.

MEA Weekend Thursday, October 19th and Friday, October 20th 2023

OTHER ACTIVITIES

The Dinosaur Maze isn't the only thing that Stoney Brook Farm in Foley offers. Don't forget that they grow a wide assortment of vegetables, including obviously their biggest crop which is sweet corn, but they also have pumpkins, squash, gourds, potatoes, tomatoes, cabbage, zucchini, peas, and more. Crops can vary from year to year.

Fun for the kids? You bet there is! Come bring the whole family and enjoy the outdoor area featuring a giant jump pad, culvert slides, a giant corn pit, tractor train rides, and a human hamster wheel!

OTHER IMPORTANT DETAILS

Dogs are welcome - Must be on a leash...must be friendly...must clean up after them. Understandable.

Military Discounts if you show your military ID upon entry. If you do, you will get $2 off your admission along with up to 5 people in your group. (Thank you, Veterans!)

Admission is $10 per person, and all activities are included. Cash is preferred. (Special events like Axe Throwing are not included in the price. Thank you.)

