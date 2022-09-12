Minnesota’s “Hockeyland” #1 Documentary over the Weekend

UPDATE:

Minnesota and Hockey. It's like peas and carrots. Now I sound like Forrest Gump, but they go together. This is "Hockeyland" which is also the name of a new documentary focusing on high school hockey in Northern Minnesota.

This documentary came out over the weekend and was shown at Parkwood Theatres in Waite Park.

Check out the trailer:

The director of the movie is Tommy Haines. He grew up in the Iron Range of Minnesota and played hockey. He knows first hand how this rivalry went down, and the movie captures that feeling.

At first, this film has been released in the Midwest, and afterward this past weekend, will have more of a widespread release including streaming services later this Fall.