Minnesota’s First Soda Taproom Opens this Weekend

NEW BRIGHTON (WJON News) -- Minnesota's first soda taproom is opening this weekend.

Northern Soda Company is launching its new facility in New Brighton with grand opening events Friday through Sunday.

The company started in 2018 in a 2,500-square-foot facility in Arden Hills and will now be in a 10,000-square-foot building.

Co-CEO Davod Zarghami says they offer 19 year-round flavors with special seasonal rotators.

For the holidays we have a cherry lemon lime that we call our holiday soda tradition. That's the soda we've been making around the holidays and New Year's Eve. Kind of our version of a Shirley Temple or a kiddie cocktail if you will.

Zarghami says, that besides having several soda flavors on tap, they'll also have slushies and ice cream.

The taproom also has large TVs for sports watch parties, arcade games, and board games.

They've been making their sodas and selling them in retail stores and in breweries around the state for the past five years. He says they are excited to have customers come to check out their facility in person.

What we're most excited about in the taproom is our new bar where we have 10 flavors on tap, eight of which are small batches not available in cans. What we've learned through the soft opening is that our flights, four four-ounce pours, are super popular.

Zarghami says their soda recipes are all authentic and the pop is made on site.

Our recipes are truly authentic 1950s-style recipes. Our secret weapon if you will is cane sugar. We dial back the carbonation a little bit and go heavier on the flavor side. Also, flavors too we have over 25 flavors in cans and on tap.

Zarghami says while you are there you can also tour the manufacturing and canning facility. All of their sodas are made on-site.

He says they'll still be offering their sodas at retailers and breweries around Minnesota as they look to grow their presence state.

Northern Soda Company's regular hours in their taproom will be Wednesdays through Sundays.

Their grand opening events this weekend include a holiday movie night, a visit from Santa, a kids coloring contest and crafts, and production tours.

He says they've also been named the signature soda of the St. Paul Winter Carnival and will be announcing their flavor, especially for them soon.

