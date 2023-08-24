Minnesota’s Drought Conditions Get Worse Again

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a week with little to no rain for much of the state, the drought conditions have gotten worse again.

Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says two percent of the state is in an Extreme Drought, up from one percent last week. That area is in the southeast corner of the state.

The Severe Drought conditions are impacting 33 percent of Minnesota, up from 23 percent last week.

The Moderate Drought conditions held steady at 73 percent.

There is one small pocket in Kandiyohi County and western Meeker County that is not in a drought or abnormally dry.

The Climate Prediction Center says the next week will be drier than normal. The forecast isn't calling for any significant rain at least into the middle of next week.

St. Cloud has had 3.95 inches of rain so far this month, which is about an inch above normal. But, we're still nearly four inches below normal for the summer months of June, July, and August.

