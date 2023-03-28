Minnesotans Will Have The Chance To Seek Bigfoot This June

Minnesotans Will Have The Chance To Seek Bigfoot This June

Image Credit BigfootEvidence via Twitter

Here's a summer getaway option that I can't say I've seen before. This June there will be a bigfoot expedition in Minnesota, led by a Bigfoot Field Researcher. The expedition to find bigfoot will be late in June and it might be the opportunity you've been waiting for.



According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization website"organized several BFRO expeditions in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota. He knows the best locations in that region and will be assisted by several experienced bigfoot investigators from surrounding states."
The expedition will bring "participants to areas where they will have encounters with Bigfoots at night. The odds of success depend on their selection of locations, among other things. Selecting the best locations depends upon sighting/encounter information -- the more, the better -- so the BFRO selects organizers who have the most information in a given state, and who have experience organizing trips there."

Costs associated with the expedition run between $300-600 and those going on the trip should have their own camping gear as many times these expeditions take place in very remote areas.

You can learn more about the expeditions, and what you may need to know by going here and here on the BRFO website.

