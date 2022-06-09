Minnesotans Tipping Less Now Than the Beginning of the Pandemic

Tipping... one of those things that you HAVE to do! Sometimes you may not feel like it, depending on how the actual service was. I'm one of those people who will tip based upon service. I have had so many roommates throughout the years that complain about people not tipping. Or worse, just tipping a dollar off of a tab that included a family of 5. But if a server is terrible, like forgetting everything, getting things wrong, or just being a bad server in general as far as attitude goes, it will be reflected in the tip.

When it comes to bar drinks, I generally will tip a dollar per drink. Like if I buy 3 drinks at one time, because it was my turn to buy a round, I will tip 3 dollars. I know people who will tip only a dollar regardless of whether they are buying one or more drinks. I think that is wrong.

But, should it also depend on the cost of the drink? I still do the one dollar a drink regardless if it's a glass of wine for $12 or a tap beer for $4. Maybe I should rethink that??

But here is when it gets confusing to me. Since the pandemic began, there has been so much more take out, curb side pick up, and things like that where you may or may not be entering a restaurant. Or- even if you are using this service at a normal retail store- or using a shipping/delivery service. Do you tip? And how much? If it's delivered, I think that is a given, you tip. But if you are picking up your food or goods yourself, do you tip? I mean, someone did have to bag it up for you, right? So, how much? Standard 15-20%? More? Less? If it's a restaurant, generally you are dealing with the host/hostess and it gets a bit muddy there. There are also tip jars set out at Starbucks and Caribou. Do you tip off your $5 latte? Do you tip at Cold Stone? What are the unwritten rules? Should you feel guilty when you don't tip your barista?

Since the "end of the pandemic" or at least since everything has opened up again, tipping has gotten to be a lot less, sometimes nothing at all. Most people blame inflation... but if you can't afford to tip, can you actually afford to eat out?

And, where do you draw the line when tipping? Or, do you tip all of those people no matter what, just because a jar is there. How much? Loose change?

