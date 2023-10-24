Minnesotans Get Ready To Gain An Extra Hour Of Sleep Next Week!

ZZZZZZZZ'S

I have to admit, I don't hate getting an extra hour of sleep for Daylight Saving Time, and it's just about time to catch up on some z's.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

This year, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 5th at 2 a.m. that morning. This is always confusing to me; but basically, you'll set your clock back an hour to 1 a.m. Or if you're like me, you'll just wake up Sunday morning and wonder why you woke up so early.

SPRINGING FORWARD AND FALLING BACK

An easier way for people to remember which way to set their clocks? We 'Spring Forward' in the Spring, and we 'Fall Back' in the Fall. I picture falling into a big pile of fluffy leaves.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Daylight Saving Time starts on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November, according to the Energy Policy Act of 2005. However, this wasn't always the case. I found an interesting article that explained why there were changes.

CHANGES

Apparently, our start and end times of Daylight Saving Time were much different. It used to start on the first Sunday in April and stay that way until the last Sunday in October. Why did they change it? For trick-or-treaters! Seriously, part of the reason was so that kids could Trick or Treat in more daylight.

DOES ANYONE REALLY SET A CLOCK ANYMORE?

Today with cellphones, does anyone really actually have to 'set' a clock? The answer is still yes. I have digital displays on my microwave, my oven, and I do have an old fashioned clock on my wall. Since I don't have a 'smart house' I guess I'll be changing my clocks for a while.

