Man Uses AI To Re-Create Popular 2000s Hit With A Minnesota Twist
I ran into a post on Minnesota Memes a few weeks ago that had me really intrigued. It was from someone named Cristofo Julian Romani, and it was the Eminem song from the film 8 Mile, Lose Yourself. The difference was that this version was all about Minnesota. So I reached out to Cristofo about the lyrics he published on Minnesota Memes, and I found out he simply let AI take the wheel.
According to Cristofo via Facebook Messenger, he was "just messing around with ChatGPT and some image generators. Saw some Onion spoof article on Eminem or so and just wondered if ChatGPT could spin up an Eminem song about having a good time in MN -- chose his iconic "Lose Yourself" and voila. AI Overlords did the rest."
Well I've got to admit the AI did a pretty good job with the lyrics, I was 'rapping' along with the song in my head, and AI even got the beat down, really impressive what the AI Overlords can do.
Lose Yourself, Eh:
(Verse 1)
He's ready to ride, let's see what he's got inside.
(Chorus)
This is our state, yo, and we love it, bro!
(Verse 2)
Hockey's in our blood, it's part of our legacy.
(Chorus)
This is our state, yo, and we love it, bro!
(Verse 3)
But we love it here, and that's our claim to fame!
(Chorus)
(Lyrics created using ChatGPT according to Cristofo Julian Romani)
Have you ever tried using ChatGPT before, what did you think of it?
