Man Uses AI To Re-Create Popular 2000s Hit With A Minnesota Twist

I ran into a post on Minnesota Memes a few weeks ago that had me really intrigued. It was from someone named Cristofo Julian Romani, and it was the Eminem song from the film 8 Mile, Lose Yourself. The difference was that this version was all about Minnesota. So I reached out to Cristofo about the lyrics he published on Minnesota Memes, and I found out he simply let AI take the wheel.

According to Cristofo via Facebook Messenger, he was "just messing around with ChatGPT and some image generators. Saw some Onion spoof article on Eminem or so and just wondered if ChatGPT could spin up an Eminem song about having a good time in MN -- chose his iconic "Lose Yourself" and voila. AI Overlords did the rest."

Well I've got to admit the AI did a pretty good job with the lyrics, I was 'rapping' along with the song in my head, and AI even got the beat down, really impressive what the AI Overlords can do.

Lose Yourself, Eh:

(Verse 1) His palms are sweaty, knees weak, lakes are plenty, There's no denying, he's in Minnesota already, The North Star State, where winters are cold and steady, But he's ready to rep his home state, ain't that deadly?

He's got his coat on, hat low, it's snowing outside, In Minnesota, we don't run, we take pride, In the land of 10,000 lakes, where the waters glide, He's ready to ride, let's see what he's got inside.

(Chorus) You better lose yourself in Minnesota, don't you go, The land of snow, the Twin Cities, where we grow, You only get one shot, don't let it go, This is our state, yo, and we love it, bro!

(Verse 2) The Minnesota Nice, yeah, that's a real thing, We'll help you out, even in the freezing rain, From the Mall of America to the Vikings game, We're proud of our state, we're never feeling shame.

In the summer, we hit the lakes, that's our scene, Fishing, boating, and swimming, it's like a dream, And when the winter comes, we're on the ice, you see, Hockey's in our blood, it's part of our legacy.

(Chorus) You better lose yourself in Minnesota, don't you go, The land of snow, the Twin Cities, where we grow, You only get one shot, don't let it go, This is our state, yo, and we love it, bro!

(Verse 3) Yeah, we're the state of Prince, Bob Dylan, and more, From Minneapolis to Duluth, we explore, The Boundary Waters, the North Shore's allure, We're Minnesotans, and we'll endure, for sure.

So, if you ever visit, just remember the name, Minnesota's the state where we play the game, With lakes and snow, it's never the same, But we love it here, and that's our claim to fame!

(Chorus)

You better lose yourself in Minnesota, don't you go,

The land of snow, the Twin Cities, where we grow,

You only get one shot, don't let it go,

This is our state, yo, and we love it, bro!

(Lyrics created using ChatGPT according to Cristofo Julian Romani)

Have you ever tried using ChatGPT before, what did you think of it?

