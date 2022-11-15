Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses

We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently.

Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.

Getting this passed might be a tough go, as not everyone in the Democratic party agrees with this idea.

According to WCCO, House Speaker Melissa Hortman had this statement:

Some of the other things that Minnesota legislation is looking are these issues:

We will have to wait until the beginning of the year to see if any or all of these things will come to pass. The last time the Democrats had a "trifecta" in Minnesota ws in 2012 and Mark Dayton was the governor. That year they passed same sex marriage and all day free Kindergarten.

