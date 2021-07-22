Minnesotans Can Get A Free Taco Thursday

Minnesotans can get a free taco at Taco Bell on Thursday thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks' comeback win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

While Taco Bell is featuring its' Flamin' Hot Doritos tacos as part of the promotion, less adventurous taco lovers can opt for a free crunchy, soft or regular Doritos taco.

However, if you choose to order online you will get the Flamin' Hot version.

There are an plenty of Taco Bell restaurants in the St. Cloud area, with locations off of Highway 10 on the east side of St. Cloud, one on Highway 15 near Wal Mart and a new location in Waite Park near Home Depot.

The promotion centered around the company's "Taco Bell Comebacks" game in which they offered a free taco to everyone if an NBA team was able to overcome a halftime deficit, which the Bucks pulled off to beat the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The Bucks' NBA title is their first since 1971. They were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 50 points in the deciding game. The Greek superstar was questionable to even play in the series due to a knee injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Taco Bell has run similar promotions with Major League Baseball and other sports over time, as well as a recent promotion that gave people free tacos in honor of the "Taco Moon" in early May of this year.

